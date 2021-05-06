Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

