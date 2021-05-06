IOST (IOST) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $480.41 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00084001 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00077643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.00808382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00102778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,052.08 or 0.09047316 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.