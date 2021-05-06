Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Raised by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 137,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

