Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,015 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 960,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 358,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 530,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 140,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,750. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85.

