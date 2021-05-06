Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $20,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $78.16. 6,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,694 shares of company stock worth $671,335. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

