Emerald Advisers LLC Has $32.04 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,356 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $32,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,164,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,677,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,077,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,885,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,082. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.