Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from G.Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at G.Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.
AVY traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,030. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $216.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
