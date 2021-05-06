Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from G.Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at G.Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,030. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.