Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.77. Comerica reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $789,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 33,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,450. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $78.61.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

