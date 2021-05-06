Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.59 million.Perficient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Perficient stock remained flat at $$66.84 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,377. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

