Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 11,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a PE ratio of 473.83 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

