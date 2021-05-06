ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,623. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $843.15 million, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

