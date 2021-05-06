IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,864. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average is $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

