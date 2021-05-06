Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $53,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AJG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,720. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

