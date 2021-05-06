Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 370.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.02. 144,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,093. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.