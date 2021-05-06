Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.12. 16,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

