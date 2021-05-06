Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 517 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,892. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

