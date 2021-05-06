Great Elm Capital (GECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GECC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,336. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.07. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GECC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

