Truist Boosts The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $300.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the company’s previous close.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

NYSE:SMG traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,265. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.63 and its 200-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

