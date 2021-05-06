Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.24.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $291.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.