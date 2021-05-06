Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

