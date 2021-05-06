AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.