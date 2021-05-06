KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

KKR stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 218,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

