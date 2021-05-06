BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of MREO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,579. The stock has a market cap of $220.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.