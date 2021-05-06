Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $1.05

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Shard has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and $32,305.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 318.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000162 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.