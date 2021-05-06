ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.53. 1,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.82. ICF International has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. ICF International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

