Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.37. 10,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,377. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

