Planned Solutions Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.85. 1,036,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,696,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

