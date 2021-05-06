Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 93,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 170,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $217.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,126. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $162.92 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

