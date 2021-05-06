Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of ATVI traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.42. 362,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

