BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $978,811.52 and approximately $141,279.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00066314 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002836 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.