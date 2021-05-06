NFTX (NFTX) Trading 40.8% Higher This Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, NFTX has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $95.77 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $204.45 or 0.00366097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00083358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00806976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00102033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.15 or 0.08939213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.