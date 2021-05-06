Royal Bank of Canada Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $107.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,244. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

