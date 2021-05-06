Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.51 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

