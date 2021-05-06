Needham & Company LLC Increases Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $180.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Pegasystems stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,597. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Pegasystems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Pegasystems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

