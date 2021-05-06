eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $58.41. 574,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $169,078,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in eBay by 42.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

