Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.59

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 62862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 715,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

