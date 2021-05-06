Royal Bank of Canada Lowers OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target to $10.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 215.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,952. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. Equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OptiNose by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptiNose by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.