Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,565.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,565 ($20.45) and last traded at GBX 1,536.50 ($20.07), with a volume of 1437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,482.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,315.21. The company has a market capitalization of £169.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,540.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

