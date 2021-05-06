Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.90

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.90 and last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 18253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERV shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.05. The stock has a market cap of C$260.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

