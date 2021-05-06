Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.90

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.90 and last traded at C$16.90, with a volume of 18253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERV shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cervus Equipment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.05. The stock has a market cap of C$260.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.