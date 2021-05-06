iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.76. 106,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

