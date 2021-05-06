Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.46

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 17166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMP. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

