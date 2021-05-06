Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.48 and last traded at $83.10. 183,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,994,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.41.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 119.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 40,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 90.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.0% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

