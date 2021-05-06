Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.48 and last traded at $83.10. 183,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,994,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.41.
Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.
The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.
In related news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 119.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 40,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 90.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.0% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
