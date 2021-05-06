Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.18.

GWO stock traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$35.97. 239,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company has a market cap of C$33.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at C$108,059.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

