AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,559. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

