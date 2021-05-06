CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CNHI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 186,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

