Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.720-1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 84,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,147. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

