Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Humana by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

