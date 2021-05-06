Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 566,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,288,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

