Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Sells $1,432,110.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHE traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $484.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.