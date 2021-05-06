Retirement Capital Strategies Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Retirement Capital Strategies lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 512,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,099. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

